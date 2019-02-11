AFC East rookie grades: Sam Darnold gives Jets reason to hope

The jewel of this class thus far is Edmunds, a linebacker who looks like he'll be a mainstay in Buffalo's defense for years to come. Allen's evaluation depends on who you talk to: He's better than anyone else Buffalo had at the position after trading away Tyrod Taylor, but his passing at multiple depths of the field needs work. His big arm created some highlight completions, and his running ability was the talk of the town, but he's yet to prove he'll be "the guy" in Buffalo. He has the tools to improve, though. Phillips was an excellent grab in the third round and will step into the retiring Kyle Williams' place next season. Johnson was a solid rookie who has plenty of upside as Buffalo searches for a corner opposite Tre'Davious White. Neal was an important special teamer. Teller received some late-season starts but is a bit of an unknown moving forward. McCloud was overtaken by Foster, who appeared out of nowhere to contribute late in the season. Proehl spent 2018 with the Rams and didn't appear in a game. Buffalo's second, third and fourth picks carry this class, which could end up with a better grade if Allen develops into a franchise quarterback.