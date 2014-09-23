Advisor: Jameis Winston will cooperate with Title IX probe

One day after Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston officially got his starting job back, a Winston family advisor tweeted that Winston would be cooperating with the school's Title IX investigation into an alleged sexual assault from December 2012.
Cornwell, 52, is a high-powered attorney based in Washington, D.C., and among his clients have been Alex Rodriguez, Ben Roethlisberger and Ryan Braun.
The alleged sexual assault occurred in December 2012; Winston was never charged with a crime. The accusations became public in November 2013. The federal government has launched an investigation at Florida State and 76 other schools across the country to determine whether they are mishandling cases of sexual assault. Title IX prohibits sexual discrimination at schools receiving public funds and includes rules designed to combat sexual crimes.
The school began its own disciplinary inquiry in recent months. Cornwell said earlier this month he did not expect the result of FSU's inquiry to be any different than the local state attorney's decision not to file charges.
Winston was suspended for FSU's win over Clemson this past Saturday for what the school termed "offensive and vulgar" comments made in public last week. Winston was back at practice Monday, running the first-team offense, and Fisher said Monday that he thinks the suspension will change Winston's behavior.
