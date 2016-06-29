Adoree' Jackson to compete for spot in Rio at Olympic Trials

Adoree' Jackson's shot at Olympic glory is still alive.
The USC football star will compete this weekend at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the long jump. This year's Summer Olympics will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from Aug. 5-21.
He failed to earn an automatic qualification for the trials in the long jump at this year's NCAA Championships earlier this month, placing fifth with a jump of 25 feet 1 3/4 inches that he described as a big disappointment. However, Jackson earned qualifying status with a jump of 25-11 1/2 at the NCAA Championships in June 2015, according to USA Track and Field. Jackson earned his spot at the trials within a window that allows for qualifying from May 1, 2015 through June 26, 2016.
The U.S. Olympic Trials are being held in Eugene, Ore., and the qualifier in Jackson's event will be held Saturday afternoon, with the finals on Sunday. To assure himself of a place in the Summer Games, Jackson will need to jump the Olympic standard of 26-8 4/5 and finish in the top three at the trials this weekend. That would require a significant improvement over his mark from 2015, which is a personal record.
Oregon WR Devon Allen is also competing at the trials in the 110-meter hurdles event, while Arizona State WR Tim White will compete in the triple jump. Olympic competition would prevent the players from participating in at least part of preseason football camp. Track and field events will be held Aug. 12-21, and college football fall camps launch all over the nation in the first week of August.
Jackson, entering his junior season in football, is one of the top players in the college game as a cornerback, return specialist and wide receiver. He could be eligible for the NFL draft as early as next year if he applies for and is granted early eligibility by the NFL. Jackson was excused from spring football practice to focus on track. He also competed for the Trojans in the 100-meter dash and 400-meter relay events.