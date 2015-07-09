Adidas unveils new UCLA Bruins football uniform

So, let's say you're Adidas.
You've lost three big-name accounts in Michigan, Tennessee and Notre Dame to rival competitors in the apparel industry, and your brand's foothold appears to be slipping in mud, at least in the college football end of the business. What do you do?
Make a lot of noise, of course.
And that's about the best thing that can be said for UCLA's new Adidas uniforms, which were unveiled Thursday:
Maybe it's the background that makes these Bruins uniforms look so, well, busy.
Nah, it's the jerseys.