Adam Muema tweets he will not be playing football

A day after a tweet from his account hinted that he thinks the world will end soon, San Diego State running back Adam Muema tweeted Wednesday that he won't be playing football anymore.
Along with tweeting about the potential end of the world Monday, Muema also continued to reference a @LORD_RAYEL, whose Twitter page refers to him as "the Messiah."
The tweet about no longer playing football is accompanied by a screenshot of a Facebook conversation with an "Angelus Domini," who appears to also be a follower of Lord Rayel. Part of Domini's Facebook conversation with Muema references the Book of Revelations and "the big event" -- presumably meaning the Apocalypse. But Domini also tells Muema "you should still keep in shape."
Muema, who entered the draft after his junior season with the Aztecs, left last month's NFL Scouting Combine early and said he exited the event because God told him to.
Not to be crass or make light of the situation, but Muema's declaration that he won't be playing football might mean he finally realizes what everyone else already knows: No NFL team is going to have anything to do with him until he clears up some obvious issues.
The San Diego Union Tribune reported that San Diego State coach Rocky Long said Muema has not been responsive to attempts to reach him since he left school. San Diego State's pro day is March 20, and asked by the Union Tribune if he expects Muema to be at pro day, Long said, "We don't count on him being anywhere."
