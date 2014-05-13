Adam Muema quitting football for fighting career

After going undrafted, former San Diego State running back Adam Muema will now try his hand in the fight game.
"I don't like being a slave to money or coaches," Muema said, according to ESPN. "I prefer an individual sport."
Muema intends to try boxing or ultimate fighting, per the report.
Muema left February's NFL Scouting Combine early and said he was told by God that the Seattle Seahawks would draft him if he left the Indianapolis event. He was missing for days before resurfacing at the Florida training facility where he had prepared for the combine. It was later learned that Muema had attended church services in Indianapolis, where his belief in numerology led him to signs that convinced him his decision to leave was the right one.
Muema has not been signed as an undrafted free agent. It's unclear whether he drew any interest in that regard.
Muema was identified as a fourth- to seventh-round draft pick by the NFL Draft Advisory Board, according to utsandiego.com. The board advises underclassmen about their draft prospects each winter.