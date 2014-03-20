Adam Muema might participate in San Diego State pro day

He rushed for 1,244 yards and 15 TDs in 2013 despite being hampered by a sore ankle that limited him to just 118 yards in the first four games. But he closed strong, with six 100-yard outings in the final nine games. Muema runs low to the ground, is patient and does a nice job of setting up his blocks. He also is an OK receiver. But Muema lacks breakaway speed and seemed a third-day draft pick, at best, before this recent saga began. He has no chance to be drafted now and unfortunately has moved from potential pro prospect to curiosity piece.