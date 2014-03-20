Adam Muema might participate in San Diego State pro day

Running back Adam Muema is on the list of players who potentially could work out at San Diego State's pro day Thursday, but Aztecs coach Rocky Long doesn't know if he will.
"He's on the list, but whether he will be here or not, I have no idea," Long told the San Diego Union Tribune.
He told the newspaper that coaches have exchanged text messages with Muema but haven't talked to him on the phone. The workout is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. in San Diego.
The Union Tribune reported that Muema's primary advisor, Rob London, severed ties with him last week. At the time, London released a statement saying in part that "while Adam succeeded in building his physique, I cannot with confidence say the same regarding his mental preparation."
Muema tweeted last week that he no longer would play football. That came a few days after a tweet that seemed to indicate he thought the world was coming to an end soon.
Muema, who entered the draft after his junior season with the Aztecs, left last month's NFL Scouting Combine early, saying God told him to.
He rushed for 1,244 yards and 15 TDs in 2013 despite being hampered by a sore ankle that limited him to just 118 yards in the first four games. But he closed strong, with six 100-yard outings in the final nine games. Muema runs low to the ground, is patient and does a nice job of setting up his blocks. He also is an OK receiver. But Muema lacks breakaway speed and seemed a third-day draft pick, at best, before this recent saga began. He has no chance to be drafted now and unfortunately has moved from potential pro prospect to curiosity piece.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.