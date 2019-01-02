Adam Gase to interview for Jets head coaching job

During his Miami tenure, Gase struggled to squeeze out improvement from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed all of the 2017 season because of a torn ACL and five games in 2018 with a shoulder injury. Miami's offense wasn't a pillar of consistency even when Tannehill was healthy, counting heavily on sporadic, unsustainable big plays to move the ball this season. Miami finished 30th in the NFL in passing yards per game (181.3), fewest by a Dolphins team since 2003.