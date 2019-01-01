Mike McCarthy plans to interview with Jets, Browns

Mike McCarthy's search for a new NFL home will commence this week.

The former Green Bay Packers head coach plans to interview with the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns for their head-coaching vacancies, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Jets' overture comes just two days after they fired fourth-year coach Todd Bowles following a 4-12 season. The Browns, of course, cut ties with Hue Jackson midseason and finished 7-8-1 with Gregg Williams as the interim coach.

McCarthy figures to be one of the hottest names in the coaching market this offseason following his 13-year run in Green Bay that included a Super Bowl title, six division titles and nine playoff appearances.

Whether the Jets' leadership believes McCarthy can get the franchise off the ground remains to be seen. Jets CEO Christopher Johnson and general manager Mike Maccagnan both stressed their desire to hire a coach who can get the most out of quarterback Sam Darnold. Of course, the Browns believe they have their own future star signal caller in Baker Mayfield, who had the best rookie campaign of any quarterback drafted in 2018.

McCarthy's experience with helping Aaron Rodgers develop into one of the most prolific quarterbacks of his generation could make him a strong candidate for both coaching vacancies.

Rapoport added that the Browns and Jets might be the only teams McCarthy interviews with, noting he'll be picky. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported McCarthy already rebuffed the Arizona Cardinals.