ACL tear ends season for Georgia RB Todd Gurley

Published: Nov 16, 2014 at 07:19 AM

Georgia running back Todd Gurley, who some NFL scouts compared to Marshawn Lynch, tore the ACL in his left knee and is out for the remainder of the Bulldogs' season, the school announced Sunday afternoon.

The injury occurred late in Georgia's 34-7 win over Auburn on Saturday. It was Gurley's first game back after being suspended for four games, and he rushed for 138 yards on a season-high 29 carries.

Following Georgia's announcement of the news Sunday, Gurley wrote on his Twitter account for the first time since late August.

ACL tears are no longer considered career-enders. In fact, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was out of action for just nine months after he suffered an ACL tear in 2012. The following season, he led the NFL in rushing.

The timing, however, couldn't be worse for Gurley, who is widely viewed by most NFL teams as the top running back prospect in college football. He was expected to enter the NFL draft after this season and forgo his final year at Georgia, but now, he has a serious decision to make -- return to school for his senior season and prove his health, or roll the dice and enter the draft, hoping a team takes a chance on a full recovery.

NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, a former scout for several NFL teams, believes if Gurley entered the 2015 draft, the injury would affect his stock but, he added, "I still think he's a first-round guy."

On Peterson's rapid timetable, he would be ready for the start of either the NFL or college seasons in 2015.

