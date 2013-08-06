ACC tandems: Stephen Morris, Duke Johnson give Miami punch

Johnson was one of the best true freshmen in the nation last season. He has breakaway speed and put it to good use in the backfield and on kickoff returns in 2012. Johnson rushed for 947 yards and six TDs last fall, and has added eight pounds of muscle this offseason in preparation for a heavier workload. He's up to 196 pounds and has told reporters he feels much stronger now. Johnson averaged 11.6 carries per game last fall and that should climb to at least 18 or 19 this season. He also flashed some skill as a receiver last season (27 receptions for 221 yards), and that facet of his game should come into play more this fall as he becomes a more well-rounded tailback.