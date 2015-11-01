 Skip to main content
Advertising

ACC suspends officials involved in wild Miami-Duke finish

Published: Nov 01, 2015 at 05:33 AM
Corn Elder-151101-TOS.jpg

One of the most unbelievable plays in college football history should not have gone down the way it transpired.

The ACC announced on Sunday that it has suspended the on-field officiating crew, as well as the replay official and communicator, for two games following errors made on the game-deciding play of Miami's 30-27 win over Duke on Saturday night.

» Winners and losers from college football Week 9

The conference put out a press release detailing the errors made on the controversial ending to the game.

According to the ACC, those errors were:

» The replay official erred in not overturning the ruling on the field that the Miami player had released the ball prior to his knee being down. If called, this would have ended the game.

» The on-field officials erred by failing to penalize Miami for an illegal block in the back at the Miami 16-yard line. If called, the ball would have been placed at the Miami 8-yard line and the game would have been extended for an untimed down.

» A block in the back foul was called at the Duke 26-yard line. After the officials conferred, which is appropriate, they correctly determined that the block was from the side, which resulted in the flag being picked up. The replay official was not involved in the decision to pick up the flag; however, the referee did not effectively manage communication and properly explain why the flag was picked up.

» In addition, the on-field crew failed to penalize a Miami player for leaving the bench area and entering the field prior to the end of the play. This foul would not have negated the touchdown because it would have been enforced as a dead ball foul.

During the play, officials threw a penalty flag on what looked like a block in the back, and then took more than nine minutes reviewing the play. At first, it had appeared a decision had been made, only to have an official offer a bizarre, "Correction, the play is still under review" announcement. In the end, the officials declared the play legal, the touchdown stood, and Miami won on an impossible dream of a play.

Despite the aforementioned errors by the officials, there was no statement from the ACC on reversing the outcome of the game.

The University of Miami's official athletic department Twitter account didn't take long to issue its official response ...

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter _@NFLCFB_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 