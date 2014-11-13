ACC rankings: Florida State unchallenged atop conference

Published: Nov 13, 2014 at 04:09 AM

Two of the weekend's biggest games feature ACC teams. Clemson takes on Georgia Tech in Atlanta, and Florida State travels to play Miami. Every potential playoff team in the nation is pulling for Miami (well, other than FSU, of course).

1. Florida State (9-0, 6-0 in ACC)

Up next: at Miami, Saturday, Nov. 15
The skinny: FSU has won 25 in a row and is in great shape for a playoff berth. A loss Saturday, though, ruins the entire season.

2. Clemson (7-2, 6-1)

Up next: at Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 15
The skinny: If FSU wins out, the Seminoles are a playoff lock. In that scenario, Clemson would be in line for an Orange Bowl bid -- assuming it wins out.

3. Duke (8-1, 4-1)

Up next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 15
The skinny: Depending on what happens with Georgia Tech and Miami on Saturday, Duke can clinch at least a tie for the Coastal Division title if it beats Virginia Tech this weekend. The Blue Devils have won eight games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1938-39.

4. Louisville (7-3, 5-3)

Up next: at Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 22
The skinny: Starting QB Will Gardner has been lost for the season, but backup Reggie Bonnafon already has played a lot. Truthfully, Gardner didn't live up to billing, anyway.

5. Georgia Tech (8-2, 5-2)

Up next: vs. Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 15
The skinny: The Yellow Jackets have a brutal final two games -- against Clemson and Georgia -- but if they win both, they could be headed to the Orange Bowl.

6. Miami (6-3, 3-2)

Up next: vs. Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 15
The skinny: Miami has won 13 of its past 14 home games. What's more relevant for this week, though, is that TB Duke Johnson is playing great football (averaging 196.0 yards per game in his past three outings).

7. Boston College (6-4, 3-3)

Up next: at Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 22
The skinny: BC has the greatest offensive disparity between the run and the pass of any Power Five conference team. The Eagles are 11th in rushing offense, 123rd in passing offense.

8. North Carolina (4-5, 2-3)

Up next: vs. Pitt, Saturday, Nov. 15
The skinny: If the Tar Heels don't win Saturday, chances are they're not going to a bowl.

9. Pittsburgh (4-5, 2-3)

Up next: at North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 15
The skinny: If the Panthers don't win Saturday, chances are they're not going to a bowl.

10. Virginia Tech (4-5, 1-4)

Up next: at Duke, Saturday, Nov. 15
The skinny: The Hokies have lost three in a row. The last time they lost four in a row -- the final three games of the 2003 season and the opener in 2004.

11. Virginia (4-6, 2-4)

Up next: at Miami, Saturday, Nov. 22
The skinny: We could be nearing the end of the Mike London era with the Cavaliers. They've lost four in a row after it appeared he had saved his job.

12. North Carolina State (5-5, 1-5)

Up next: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 15
The skinny: The Wolfpack aren't that good. But astute non-conference scheduling means a bowl bid beckons if they can beat a bad Wake team this weekend.

13. Syracuse (3-7, 1-5)

Up next: at Pitt, Saturday, Nov. 22
The skinny: Syracuse has averaged 32 points per game in its three wins. In the losses, the Orange has averaged just 13 points.

14. Wake Forest (2-7, 0-5)

Up next: at North Carolina State, Saturday, Nov. 15
The skinny: The Demon Deacons' rushing attack is beyond bad. Wake has rushed for 283 yards this season -- total. And that has come on 282 attempts.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

