ACC rankings: Florida State strengthens hold atop standings

The ACC is looking as if it will have a playoff participant after Florida State held off Notre Dame last Saturday. The Irish were FSU's last on-field impediment, and the Seminoles look like a lock to be in the four-team field. In addition, Clemson remains in the hunt for an Orange Bowl bid. But there's a lot of jockeying for the other bowl spots, with every other league team except Syracuse and Wake Forest looking as if it could get a postseason berth.