ABCs of the 2020 season: 26 NFL storylines to track

New York/New Jersey arms race: The debate two years ago was whether the Giants made a tremendous mistake by passing up on QB Sam Darnold with the second overall pick in the draft for a running back (granted, a phenomenal one) in Saquon Barkley. Today's debate in the five boroughs asks whether the Giants -- after drafting QB Daniel Jones last offseason -- might have the best of both worlds. Jets fans don't agree, hoisting up Darnold, who went third overall in 2018, as a franchise savior to pair alongside runner Le'Veon Bell, who plays like a top-five talent when he feels like it. Jones made a flurry of throws last season that read like high-octane erotica to G-Men loyalists, but the endless fumbles were less intoxicating. Darnold suffered mononucleosis and physical pain behind one of the NFL's shoddiest lines. Few young quarterbacks have dealt with more over their first two seasons, but S-Darn -- like Jones -- has put moments on tape that make the imagination soar. These teams might stink in 2020, but the back-page deliberations on which franchise landed the better arm have just begun.