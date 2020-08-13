Seahawks cut Kemah Siverand after CB caught sneaking visitor into team hotel

The Seattle Seahawks waived Kemah Siverand, a little-known rookie cornerback, on Tuesday, and the reason for his departure has come to light.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday Seattle cut Siverand, an undrafted free agent, after he was caught on video trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel, per sources informed of the situation. The woman was wearing Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player, Pelissero added.

Siverand's attempt to welcome a visitor into the team hotel was a violation of team rules, especially during a camp that is operating amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With outside contact expected to be at a minimum if at all, jeopardizing the rest of Seattle's team by inviting an outside visitor into the team's hotel was a violation the Seahawks could not overlook.