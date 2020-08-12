Around the NFL

NFL to continue daily COVID-19 testing through Sept. 5 

Published: Aug 12, 2020 at 01:36 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL will continue COVID-19 testing on a daily basis.

The league and NFLPA agreed to continue daily testing through Sept. 5, the union announced Wednesday.

Sept. 5 is the Saturday before the start of Week 1, which kicks off on Sept. 10 with the Houston Texans visiting the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The initial agreement between the league and union mandated daily testing for the first two weeks of training camp. The plan then dictated that if the positive COVID rate was at or below 5 percent, testing would move to every other day.

The decision to extend daily testing underscores the fluid nature of protocols during the pandemic. What looks good one day, might not make sense a week later.

Given the adjustment the league made to protocols after Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had a false-positive, continuing daily testing is the most prudent move for the NFL and NFLPA to take.

