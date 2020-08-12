NFL to continue daily COVID-19 testing through Sept. 5 

Sept. 5 is the Saturday before the start of Week 1, which kicks off on Sept. 10 with the Houston Texans visiting the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The initial agreement between the league and union mandated daily testing for the first two weeks of training camp. The plan then dictated that if the positive COVID rate was at or below 5 percent, testing would move to every other day.

The decision to extend daily testing underscores the fluid nature of protocols during the pandemic. What looks good one day, might not make sense a week later.