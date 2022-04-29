Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers: Davante Adams trade 'surprising,' Packers 'in the mix' for WRs in draft

Published: Apr 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Despite trading away All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and opting not to draft a wide receiver with their two first-round picks, the Green Bay Packers don't have to worry about a perturbed Aaron Rodgers this time around. The QB is keeping this offseason in perspective.

"It's a tough business, it's a wonderful profession. Those of us who have been [able] to play for so long realize that completely," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night of Adams leaving for Las Vegas, per ESPN. "There's a lot of things that happen that surprise you, even still. I thought that based on the number that we offered Davante and being able to play with me for a few more years would make a difference, but in the end I think he was ready to move on and wanted my help in making that happen.

"It was a tough position to be in, for sure, because I love him and I care about him and I want him to be happy, and he's definitely going to be missed."

Rodgers' first extended comments about Adams come more than a month after Green Bay shipped the QB's WR1 to the Raiders for the No. 22 and No. 53 picks in this year's draft; the Packers used the 22nd selection to add Georgia linebacker Quay Walker instead of a potential Adams replacement at wideout (more on that later).

The quarterback admitted to McAfee that Green Bay cutting ties with Adams did shock him, noting that when he re-signed with the Packers on an extension worth $150.8 million over the next three seasons, Rodgers thought he'd have the wideout by his side.

"It was a little surprising with Davante -- obviously when I made my decision, I was still thinking he was going to come back," Rodgers said. "I was very honest with him about my plans and my future and where I saw my career going, as far as how many years I want to play. But I felt like he was going to be back, didn't obviously turn out that way but I have so much love for 'Tae and appreciate the time we spent together and definitely wish him the best [with] Derek [Carr] in Vegas. But that's a big hole to fill."

Like Rodgers, Adams got his money, signing a five-year, $141.25 million deal with Las Vegas. The WR had reportedly been offered more to stay in Green Bay but wanted to play for the Silver and Black.

Who will play with Rodgers in Green Bay? The Packers lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in addition to Adams this offseason, but currently count Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers and Juwann Winfree among its pass catchers. In short, his receiving corps is a work in progress.

Notably, it does not include a 2022 first-round pick. The Packers opted to take Walker at No. 22 and fellow Bulldog Devonte Wyatt at No. 28, bolstering a defense that lost Za'Darius Smith to the rival Vikings this offseason. In fact, Green Bay has not taken a WR in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002.

Unlike in past years, when Rodgers was taken aback by Green Bay's decisions in the first round (i.e. Jordan Love in 2020), the quarterback said he knew what was (and wasn't) coming this time around and expects the Packers to remain active in search of a WR.

"I'm sure Packer nation will be wondering why we didn't take a receiver or trade up," Rodgers said, "but at this point, you've just got to have some faith in the organization and faith that whoever we bring in tomorrow and the rest of this draft, I'm going to put in the time to make it work with those guys and we're going to find a way in Matt (LaFleur)'s offense to be successful -- like we always have.

"It's not going to be any different this year, we're going to be in the mix."

The Packers have nine picks remaining in the draft, including three (Nos. 53, 59, 92) on Friday.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft research: Nine trades, six WRs taken in first 20 picks in record-breaking first round

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was a record-breaking evening of chaos, beginning with the culmination of Travon Walker's surprising ascent to No. 1 and concluding with Lewis Cine being selected at No. 32.

news

Strange choice: Bill Belichick explains Patriots' selection of guard with No. 29 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

With the 29th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected offensive lineman Cole Strange. Afterward, head coach Bill Belichick raved about the Tennessee-Chattanooga product's athleticism and smarts.

news

Georgia sets record with five defenders selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Five Georgia defenders were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, setting the record for the most defensive players selected in the first round out of one school in the common draft era (since 1967).

news

Packers select two Bulldogs, no WRs in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Most football cognoscenti expected the Packers to draft a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft this Thursday after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders and watching Marquez Valdes-Scantling sign with the Chiefs. Instead, Green Bay nabbed two Georgia defenders to upgrade a unit that grew in 2021.

news

Bills trade up to select Florida CB Kaiir Elam with No. 23 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills traded up to select Kaiir Elam with the No. 23 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Chiefs trade up to select Washington DB Trent McDuffie at No. 21, add Purdue DE George Karlaftis

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie with the No. 21 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Steelers select Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett with No. 20 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Eagles receive A.J. Brown in trade; Titans select Arkansas WR Treylon Burks with No. 18 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are receiving WR A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for No. 18 and 101 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Tennessee used pick No. 18 on a wide receiver replacement: Treylon Burks.

news

Eagles trade up to select Georgia DT Jordan Davis with No. 13 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the No. 13 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lions trade up to select Alabama WR Jameson Williams at No. 12

The Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Chargers, Chiefs to play Thursday, Sept. 15 in first 'TNF' game on Prime Video

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will kick off Week 2 of the regular season in a pivotal matchup on Sept. 15 in the first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW