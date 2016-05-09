Aaron Rodgers attends Randall Cobb's graduation ceremony

Randall Cobb's graduation from the University of Kentucky over the weekend wasn't just a big deal for the Green Bay Packers wide receiver.
It meant a lot to his quarterback, as well. Enough, in fact, that Aaron Rodgers attended the ceremony a day after attending the Kentucky Derby.
Cobb left UK as an underclassman following the 2010 season and was selected No. 64 overall in the 2011 draft. Roughly five years later, Cobb is completing the task of finishing school. In a video about the accomplishment produced by UK, Cobb said he'll complete the final requirements for his degree in August and will be the first person in his immediate family with a college degree.
Here's video of Cobb receiving his diploma:
"That achievement is going to be bigger than any success I could have on the field," Cobb said.
As bonds between teammates go, this one appears to be as strong as any.