Aaron Murray takes aim at elite Florida cornerbacks

Hargreaves: Murray went after the freshman early with a couple of short routes in the flat to Michael Bennett that weren't explosive, but helped move the chains on an opening touchdown drive. ... On subsequent early possessions, it became clear Murray wanted to pick on the freshman if possible. Murray moved the chains on Hargreaves again with a 14-yard completion to Bennett on a dig route in the middle of the field. Hargreaves was beaten two other times early, but was fortunate that both passes were incomplete. A deep pass to Reggie Davis was poorly thrown for an incompletion, but had Hargreaves turned the wrong way. Later, Rantavious Wooten beat Hargreaves to the corner of the end zone on a lob that should have been an easy touchdown, but Wooten dropped a well-thrown pass. ... The assault on Hargreaves continued on the final drive of the first half, as Murray completed passes of 19 yards over the middle, and again for 12 yards on a slant, both to Bennett. That set up a field goal to extend Georgia's lead to 23-3. ... In the second half, Georgia went to a more conservative offense with a comfortable lead, and Murray didn't throw quite as much as a result. Bennett dropped a pass on an out route, and Wooten caught a 6-yard drag route on Hargreaves in the fourth quarter.