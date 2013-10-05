Aaron Murray sets SEC passing record in Georgia win

Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray not only broke the hearts of rival Tennessee with an overtime victory Saturday, he also etched his name into Southeastern Conference lore by breaking the league's all-time passing record. Murray now has 11,625 career passing yards, topping former Georgia quarterback David Greene's mark of 11,528. Greene played at UGA from 2001-2004.
Murray broke the record with a 24-yard completion to Chris Conley on a 4th-down pass in the second quarter. On his current season pace, Murray should threaten the 13,000-yard mark near the end of the season. The fifth-year senior is excelling despite the absence of Malcolm Mitchell, his top returning receiver, who was lost for the season in week one with a knee injury. He may also have lost another key weapon indefinitely due to injury.
Murray completed 19 of 35 passes for 196 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against Tennessee. The Bulldogs escaped with an overtime road win as two-touchdown favorites against the Volunteers, who were in search of their first SEC win of the season.
Murray will be back in action at home against visiting Missouri next weekend.