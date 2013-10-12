Aaron Murray missing weapons as Missouri stuns Georgia

Visiting Missouri knocked off Georgia 41-26 with help from a dynamic offense and just enough defense. Murray, meanwhile, finally showed the signs of a quarterback whose options have steadily disappeared around him. Three Georgia wide receivers were out for the game, as well as both its top running backs, Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall. Murray still managed to complete 25 of 45 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns, but a pair of interceptions helped the 25th-ranked Tigers score what was by far their most impressive Southeastern Conference win in its first year and a half in the league.