Aaron Murray missing weapons as Missouri stuns Georgia

The lengthy line of offensive skill talent out due to injury finally caught up with NFL draft prospect Aaron Murray and the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday, and in Murray's own back yard.
Visiting Missouri knocked off Georgia 41-26 with help from a dynamic offense and just enough defense. Murray, meanwhile, finally showed the signs of a quarterback whose options have steadily disappeared around him. Three Georgia wide receivers were out for the game, as well as both its top running backs, Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall. Murray still managed to complete 25 of 45 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns, but a pair of interceptions helped the 25th-ranked Tigers score what was by far their most impressive Southeastern Conference win in its first year and a half in the league.
Receivers Justin Scott-Wesley, Malcolm Mitchell and Michael Bennett were out for the Bulldogs -- two of them will miss the entire season with torn ACLs. Up until Saturday, Murray had managed a legitimate early Heisman Trophy campaign with dazzling statistics and key wins over the likes of South Carolina and LSU. Those hopes may have been all but dashed Saturday, however, as the Bulldogs suffered their second loss.
Freshman Georgia running back J.J. Green ran for 87 yards, but four Georgia turnovers proved to be too much for Murray to overcome.