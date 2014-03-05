Aaron Donald thinks his versatility is a big selling point

Published: Mar 05, 2014 at 01:22 AM

Pittsburgh defensive tackle Aaron Donald had the best 2013 of any defensive lineman nationally and he followed it up with standout performances at the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine.

Donald, who measured a quarter-inch under 6-foot-1 and 286 pounds at the combine, is the No. 1 defensive tackle on NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock's updated position rankings, and after a steady stream of "he's too short for the NFL" comments, Donald now seems to be a sure-fire first-rounder. But don't expect him to relax.

"When I'm retired someday, when I'm done playing football, that's when I'll be relaxing and look back at some things," Donald told PantherLair.com, a website that covers Pitt athletics. "But right now I still have a lot of work to do."

He trained for the combine in Arizona, but will be spending the next two months in and around Pittsburgh, his hometown. He said he is looking forward to more interviews with teams. One aspect he will be selling in his face-to-face meetings is his versatility. He has played all over the defensive line -- end, tackle and nose tackle. He had 11 sacks playing end in a 3-4 set as a sophomore in 2011 and 11 playing tackle in a 4-3 alignment as a senior in 2013. He also had a nation's-leading 26.5 tackles for loss in '13, an incredible amount for an interior lineman.

"I have experience at every position," he told PantherLair.com. "... I think that's a plus for me."

NFL Media draft analyst Bucky Brooks has Donald going to Dallas with the No. 16 pick in the first round, saying new Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli "needs a disruptive three-technique in place to make the Tampa 2 scheme work. Donald is a beast at the point of attack, with a non-stop motor and explosive first-step quickness." Fellow analyst Daniel Jeremiah also has Donald going to Dallas, while Charles Davis has him going 23rd to Kansas City; in Kansas City, Donald presumably would team with rising star Dontari Poe to give the Chiefs a dynamic pair in the middle of their defensive line.

Pitt coach Paul Chryst raved all season about Donald, and he continued to rave during his pre-spring practice news conference last week.

"He attacked the Senior Bowl, he attacked the combine, and I think one of his strengths is that he's a great preparer; he was going to win at those," Chryst said. "And he did.

"He was the story of the Senior Bowl. He was one of the stories of the combine. I'm not going to be so arrogant to say he was the story, but he was good enough that people had to take notice of it."

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE