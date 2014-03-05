Aaron Donald thinks his versatility is a big selling point

He trained for the combine in Arizona, but will be spending the next two months in and around Pittsburgh, his hometown. He said he is looking forward to more interviews with teams. One aspect he will be selling in his face-to-face meetings is his versatility. He has played all over the defensive line -- end, tackle and nose tackle. He had 11 sacks playing end in a 3-4 set as a sophomore in 2011 and 11 playing tackle in a 4-3 alignment as a senior in 2013. He also had a nation's-leading 26.5 tackles for loss in '13, an incredible amount for an interior lineman.