Aaron Donald, Ra'Shede Hageman two different draft prospects

"Finding one (defensive tackle) that plays hard all the time is rare," Burmeister said. "Look at Ra'Shede Hageman -- he has got all the potential. Who knows? Maybe he is worth a first-round pick, but teams are going to have to get comfortable with the fact there is a lot of tape of him not playing hard every snap, where he kind of goes away for a bit. You don't have that with Aaron Donald, while you do have all the production behind the line of scrimmage and also good in the run game."