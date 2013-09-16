A&M's Mike Evans has huge day; Devin Gardner takes step back

3. Disappointing start for Kent State speedster: Kent State all-purpose athlete Dri Archer was one of my favorite players to study on 2012 tape. He lined up at running back, receiver and returned kicks. He produced explosive plays in every game I viewed. He finished the season with 1,429 rushing yards and 561 receiving yards. The only two concerns I had with Archer involved his lack of size and level of competition. I was eager to see him play against LSU on Saturday, but he was only able to participate in a handful of plays before he was removed. Archer suffered an ankle injury on the first series of the season, forcing him to miss the remainder of that game, all of the second game and most of the LSU contest. Hopefully, we'll get a chance to see him play when Kent State vists Penn State this weekend.