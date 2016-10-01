A.J. McCarron could be draft-day commodity for Bengals

The Stanford football program has enjoyed tremendous success over the last few years, and the expectations for the program have changed. They just finished a 9-3 regular season and people talk about it like it was a total failure. That's a pretty remarkable change in perception for the Cardinal. Coming into the season, many had Christian McCaffrey at the top of their Heisman Trophy candidate list. Unfortunately, he was dinged up earlier this season and didn't produce at the same historic level as last season. However, like the team itself, his year wasn't all that bad. In fact, he's been outstanding over the last five weeks. He's rushed for more than 100 yards in those five contests, including back-to-back 200-plus-yard efforts in his final two regular season games. He ranks seventh in the nation in rushing yards (1,603) and he's also been effective as a receiver, hauling in 37 balls for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns. I love his versatility, toughness and playmaking skills. He deserves more attention than he's been getting on the national level. -- Daniel Jeremiah