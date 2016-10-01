A.J. McCarron could be draft-day commodity for Bengals

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 07:42 AM

Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks of the Move The Sticks Podcast share some of their college-scouting notes heading into Championship Weekend of the college football season, including:

A DE who has cemented himself as a top-50 prospect
» Jeremiah's take on an up-and-down season for Christian McCaffrey
» Two must-see matchups for scouts on Championship Weekend.
*

But first, we kick off this week's notebook with Jeremiah's look at why Jimmy Garoppolo and AJ McCarron will be two QBs to watch in draft season.

The deadline for underclassmen to apply for early eligibility into the 2017 NFL Draft is six weeks away, and I don't anticipate that this draft class will be a strong one for quarterbacks. There are more than a handful of teams still in need of a long-term solution at the position, though. This has the potential create a strong market for two backup quarterbacks sitting behind established starters: AJ McCarron (Bengals) and Jimmy Garoppolo (Patriots).

Both QBs have performed well in limited NFL opportunities, and both guys would represent an upgrade for several QB-needy teams. Many expected the Bengals to part with McCarron last spring, but they decided he was too valuable to trade away. As a perennial playoff team in search of a Super Bowl title, it made sense at the time to hold onto a quality backup quarterback. However, the Bengals haven't enjoyed a successful 2016 campaign, and you could make a case that they need a mini-rebuild to return to the postseason.

McCarron is a valuable trade chip. Would he return a first-round pick from a team like the Cleveland Browns? Hue Jackson is familiar with his skill set and McCarron already knows Jackson's offensive system (Jackson was Cincinnati's offense coordinator during McCarron's first two seasons in the league). He would be an upgrade over any quarterback on the Browns' roster, and Cleveland is loaded with 2017 draft picks. One potential hang-up in this scenario would be the fact that both teams play in the same division. If that's a major issue, the Browns could look to Garappolo.

The Patriots are still very much in their championship window and Tom Brady's performance doesn't appear to be declining. I can't envision a scenario where New England re-signs Garappolo once his deal expires following the 2017 campaign. It would make a lot sense for them to capitalize on his value and recoup a high draft pick or a proven veteran player at a position of need this offseason. A team like the Chicago Bears would make a perfect trade partner. They appear ready to move on from Jay Cutler, and Garappolo would give them a talented young signal-caller to build around.

There will surely be one or two quarterbacks that emerge as coveted prospects in the upcoming draft class, but I still believe these two young veterans will be more attractive options for several teams in need of a QB. With Tony Romopotentially becoming available as well, there could be a very active market for veteran QBs this offseason. -- Daniel Jeremiah

* * *

There is always a spot in the NFL for a hard-working pass rusher with a knack for making plays from multiple spots. That's why I believe Florida State DE DeMarcus Walker could shoot up the charts when coaches and scouts start digging into the tape.

The 6-foot-2, 273-pound senior has racked up 15 sacks and three forced fumbles this season while flashing outstanding strength, power, instincts and hustle. Walker wears out opponents with his relentless energy and his strong technical game makes him nearly impossible to contain. After studying the all-22 coaches' tape, I was impressed with his ability to take over games from multiple spots. He dominates right tackles with an assortment of power-based maneuvers (bull rush, butt-and-jerk and power swipe), yet he flashes enough short-area quickness to occasionally win with finesse.

Walker's skills showed up in splendid fashion last week against Florida in a five-tackle, two-sack effort that cemented his status as a top-50 prospect. Most impressively, he flashed the kind of rugged pass-rushing skills that could make him an intriguing option as an inside rusher at the next level. Considering how well former Seminole Mario Edwards, Jr., transitioned to defensive tackle with the Oakland Raiders, Walker's powerful game and non-stop motor could prompt others to view the Florida State standout as an intriguing 'tweener on draft day. -- Bucky Brooks

* * *

"Where are all of the offensive linemen?"

That's the first question a veteran NFL scout posed to me when I bumped into him a few weeks ago at a college game. While the question was clearly a rhetorical one, he did express some concern about the lack of elite offensive line prospects that could be available in the 2017 class. He told me that Alabama's Cam Robinson is viewed as the top prospect in the group, but the mammoth edge blocker hasn't brought his A game consistently this season. Although he doesn't think scouts will severely downgrade Robinson for his efforts, he does believe the Crimson Tide junior's rugged game might lead to some questions about his ability to develop into an elite left tackle as a pro.

When I pressed the veteran evaluator about first-round candidates to consider, he couldn't come up with a name that could creep into Day 1 range. I've heard buzz regarding Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk and Florida State's Roderick Johnson -- both juniors -- as possible candidates, but it's clear from speaking to the veteran evaluator that teams in need of a franchise offensive tackle might be forced to venture into the free agent market for a quick fix. -- Bucky Brooks

* * *

The Stanford football program has enjoyed tremendous success over the last few years, and the expectations for the program have changed. They just finished a 9-3 regular season and people talk about it like it was a total failure. That's a pretty remarkable change in perception for the Cardinal. Coming into the season, many had Christian McCaffrey at the top of their Heisman Trophy candidate list. Unfortunately, he was dinged up earlier this season and didn't produce at the same historic level as last season. However, like the team itself, his year wasn't all that bad. In fact, he's been outstanding over the last five weeks. He's rushed for more than 100 yards in those five contests, including back-to-back 200-plus-yard efforts in his final two regular season games. He ranks seventh in the nation in rushing yards (1,603) and he's also been effective as a receiver, hauling in 37 balls for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns. I love his versatility, toughness and playmaking skills. He deserves more attention than he's been getting on the national level. -- Daniel Jeremiah

* * *

Two must-see matchups for scouts on Championship Weekend

Washington WR John Ross vs. Colorado DBs Chidobe Awuzie and Tedric Thompson: I can't wait to see Ross take on a talented Colorado secondary that features a pair of studs in Awuzie and Thompson in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The veteran defenders play critical roles on a defense that suffocates passing games with sticky coverage and punishing hits. Awuzie, in particular, is a standout cover corner with the athleticism, technical skill and feistiness to challenge Ross on the perimeter. With Thompson providing insurance as an "over-the-top" defender with impressive instincts and ball skills, the Buffaloes might have the recipe to keep the ultra-explosive pass-catcher under wraps in a primetime game. -- Bucky Brooks

Alabama WRs Calvin Ridley and ArDarius Stewart vs. Florida CBs Teez Tabor and Quincy Wilson: On paper, the SEC title game looks lopsided in Alabama's favor. Florida is beat up and coming off a 8-3 regular season, while Alabama is undefeated, healthy and loaded with talent across the board. There are some intriguing individual matchups for NFL evaluators to follow in this game, though. My favorite: Ridley and Stewart lining up against Wilson and Tabor.

Ridley is a dynamic vertical threat and Stewart is a physical, do-it-all pass-catcher. Wilson and Tabor both have good size and excellent instincts. I'll give the slight edge to the Florida cornerbacks in this matchup, and I can't wait to see it. -- Daniel Jeremiah

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter *@MoveTheSticks.*

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE