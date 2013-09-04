A.J. Johnson, Cameron Artis-Payne working in Wildcat roles

The direct snap to a running back, ideally one with a modicum of passing ability, took on various forms in the SEC in the last 6-8 years. Darren McFadden at Arkansas, Randall Cobb at Kentucky, and Mark Ingram at Alabama, among others, took their share of direct snaps before the formation nearly died out in SEC play. On Saturday, however, new Tigers running back Cameron Artis-Payne got the first look as Auburn's new Wildcatter, carrying three times for 27 yards on direct snaps against Pac-12 foe Washington State.