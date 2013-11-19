A.J. Cann says he'll check draft status, return to South Carolina

South Carolina junior offensive lineman A.J. Cann told reporters he will apply for feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board, but plans to return to play for the Gamecocks next year regardless of the results, according to the Twitter feed of Gamecocks beat writer Josh Kendall of The State.
The NFL Draft Advisory Board provides college underclassmen with a general idea of where they could be drafted, to help them make a more informed decision about whether or not to turn pro early. Cann (6-foot-4, 314 pounds), a fourth-year junior, is a third-year starter as South Carolina's left guard. He and fourth-year junior left tackle Corey Robinson, who also is an early-entry possibility, make up arguably the most dominant run-blocking left side of any offensive line in the league.
Underclassmen that apply for feedback typically receive it in early January, at least a week before the Jan. 15 deadline to declare early eligibility.