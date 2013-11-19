A.J. Cann says he'll check draft status, return to South Carolina

The NFL Draft Advisory Board provides college underclassmen with a general idea of where they could be drafted, to help them make a more informed decision about whether or not to turn pro early. Cann (6-foot-4, 314 pounds), a fourth-year junior, is a third-year starter as South Carolina's left guard. He and fourth-year junior left tackle Corey Robinson, who also is an early-entry possibility, make up arguably the most dominant run-blocking left side of any offensive line in the league.