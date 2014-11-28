7 things to know: Arizona, Mizzou land in conference title games

With the Pac-12 South UCLA's to lose, the Bruins were blown out by Stanford, 31-10, giving the division crown to Arizona after the Wildcats' 42-35 win over rival Arizona State. A salty Cardinal defense held UCLA star quarterback Brett Hundley to a season-low 146 yards (excepting a game he failed to finish because of injury) and snapped a five-game UCLA winning streak. In the same time slot, Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon overcame a fierce Sun Devils pass rush to complete 15 of 21 passes for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and running back Nick Wilson ran 24 times for 178 yards.