7 things to know: Arizona, Mizzou land in conference title games

Published: Nov 28, 2014 at 11:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Markus Golden-TOS.jpg

Conference championship fortunes turned in the Pac-12 and SEC on Friday, but for UCLA, there was nothing fortunate about it.

With the Pac-12 South UCLA's to lose, the Bruins were blown out by Stanford, 31-10, giving the division crown to Arizona after the Wildcats' 42-35 win over rival Arizona State. A salty Cardinal defense held UCLA star quarterback Brett Hundley to a season-low 146 yards (excepting a game he failed to finish because of injury) and snapped a five-game UCLA winning streak. In the same time slot, Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon overcame a fierce Sun Devils pass rush to complete 15 of 21 passes for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and running back Nick Wilson ran 24 times for 178 yards.

In the SEC East, however, those needing help got none.

» Scouting the scouts: Five clubs to see Tide's Cooper

Missouri roared back from a fourth-quarter deficit to top Arkansas, 21-14, clinching the SEC East and ending Georgia's hopes of reaching the SEC title game. Oregon will play Arizona for the Pac-12 title, and Missouri will play either Alabama or Mississippi State.

Here are a few other things you should know from the day in college football:

  1. One of the top NFL prospects in action Friday showed up in a big way for Missouri. Defensive end Markus Golden recovered two fumbles and forced one and also made two tackles for loss. Fellow defensive end Shane Ray picked up a tackle for loss to give him 20.5 on the season.
  1. Bo Pelini's seat just got a bit cooler. And if Nebraska is to lose four games for a seventh consecutive season, it will have to come in a bowl game. The Cornhuskers nipped Iowa, 37-34, in overtime Friday to close the regular season at 9-3 as star running back Ameer Abdullah turned in his seventh 100-yard performance of the season. And they did it without their best defensive player.
  1. Hope springs in Dallas. SMU's utterly forgettable season tumbled to 0-11 Friday after a 35-9 loss to Houston. But a glimmer of hope surfaced in the form of reports that Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris will be the next man to lead the Mustangs. Make no mistake about why Morris would be brought in for this job: a high-scoring offense. SMU needs excitement and ticket sales as much as it needs wins, and a high-scoring offense can help with one if not the other. Morris is a highly regarded offensive mind, although the Clemson offense this year hasn't been as strong as usual. Clemson ranks in the middle of the FBS pack offensively at 402.7 yards per game.
  1. Jaelen Strong made his mark Friday in a losing effort. The standout receiver from Arizona State caught four passes for 80 yards and a touchdown, a performance that put him over the 1,000-yard and 10-touchdown milestones for the season. It was of little consolation as the Pac-12 South title slipped away, but Strong's place among the nation's top receivers has been well-earned.
  1. Scratch the Thundering Herd from the ranks of the unbeaten. Western Kentucky topped Marshall, 67-66, in overtime in a spectacular offensive display that saw an FBS record 15 touchdown passes thrown by both teams. Marshall fell to 11-1 on the year and, in so doing, gave Boise State the inside track for the affiliated bowl slot designated for a non-power-five conference school.
  1. Move over, Colin.San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is no longer the FBS record holder for career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. Not since the Naval Academy's Keenan Reynoldsran his total to 61 on Friday in a win over South Alabama. Kaepernick had shared the record with Nebraska's Eric Crouch at 59.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
news

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama's DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in nearly 30 years on Tuesday.
news

Alabama, Ohio State advance to 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

After punching their tickets to Miami in dominant fashion on Friday, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) and No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) will face off for the national championship on January 11 inside Hard Rock Stadium.
news

College Football Playoff matchups announced: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio State

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee unveiled matchups for its four-team field Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State.
news

CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas due to COVID-19 

The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1 is moving to the Dallas Cowboys' stadium in Arlington, Texas.
news

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in a Power Five game

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday, becoming the first woman to score in a Power Five game when she connected on an extra point in the first quarter against Tennessee.
news

Michigan-Ohio State game canceled due to Wolverines' COVID-19 cases

The annual Michigan-Ohio State football game has been canceled due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among the Wolverines. Chase Goodbread explores the impact of the cancellation.
news

2021 East-West Shrine Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 challenges

The 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl has been canceled due to challenges presented by COVID-19, the event's organizers announced on Tuesday.
news

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle expected to miss rest of season with right ankle injury

College football lost arguably its most electrifying offensive player on Saturday when Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle injured his right ankle in Alabama's 48-17 win over rival Tennessee.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW