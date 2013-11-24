5 up, 5 down: Clint Chelf rising, Johnny Manziel in decline

Murray's prolific college career came to an unfortunate end on Saturday, as the Bulldogs' senior-signal caller suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the second quarter of Georgia's 59-17 win over Kentucky. He was having another outstanding game (four touchdown passes) before his injury. Murray will miss the remainder of the season, and he'll be unable to participate in the Senior Bowl. I love Murray's toughness and touch as a passer, but his lack of top arm strength and size will likely keep him out of the first two rounds of the 2014 NFL Draft.