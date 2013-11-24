5 up, 5 down: Clint Chelf rising, Johnny Manziel in decline

Each Monday during the college football season, NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah identifies five things that are chugging along smoothly and five things that are off the rails.
5 up
1. Ka'Deem Carey, RB, Arizona
Carey has been a workhorse all season long for the Wildcats, but he has never been more impressive than he was on Saturday afternoon. The talented junior carried the ball an incredible 48 times for 206 yards and four scores to lead Arizona to a 42-16 win over fifth-ranked Oregon. Every time I watch him play, I'm impressed by his physical running style. He rarely goes down on first contact and he finishes every run.
2. Andre Williams, RB, Boston College
Williams has made a few appearances on this list during the fall. He had another phenomenal performance this weekend, racking up 263 rushing yards in a 29-26 win over Maryland. He currently leads the nation with 2,073 rushing yards and he's tallied 16 touchdowns on the ground. The scouting buzz started to build about a month ago, and he's continued to play at an extremely high level.
3. Clint Chelf, QB, Oklahoma State
Chelf picked a perfect time to play his best game of the year. The Oklahoma State signal-caller put up 370 passing yards and accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) to lead the Cowboys to 49-17 win over fourth-ranked Baylor. Chelf doesn't have ideal size or arm talent, but he's improved his accuracy and decision-making over the course of the season. If OSU defeats Oklahoma in its final game, they will claim the Big 12 title.
4. Ty Montgomery, WR, Stanford
Montgomery is easily the most talented receiver to play at Stanford in the last decade. His big-play ability was again on display this past weekend during a blowout win over cross-town rival Cal. He caught five passes for 160 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball twice for 31 yards and another score. He's recorded at least one reception of 30-plus yards in seven of Stanford's 11 contests.
5. Jordan Matthews, WR, Vanderbilt
Matthews had a record-breaking performance in Vanderbilt's 14-10 win over cross-state rival Tennessee. The sure-handed senior caught 13 balls for 133 yards and eclipsed the SEC record for career receptions (246). He already owned the conference record for receiving yards, and he still has one more game left to play against Wake Forest. Matthews won't be the fastest or most athletic wideout in next spring's NFL draft class, but he's a polished route-runner and he has incredibly strong hands.
Heisman race loses contenders
Johnny Manziel, Marcus Mariota and Bryce Petty probably fell out of the Heisman race with losses Saturday, and Gil Brandt says that's good news for Alabama's AJ McCarron. More ...
5 down
1. Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
Manziel struggled against LSU for the second year in a row, completing only 16 of 41 passes and tossing two interceptions. He did throw one touchdown pass and rushed for 51 yards, but his accuracy and decision-making were both below his normal standards. The weather wasn't ideal -- it was windy and wet -- but Manziel missed several open receivers down the field, and he forced too many balls into crowded areas. His poor performance in this contest likely cost him a chance at a second Heisman Trophy.
2. Brett Hundley, QB, UCLA
Hundley's numbers look fine on paper (18 for 26 for 253 yards, two touchdowns and one interception), but this was far from his best game. Like Manziel, he misfired on several deep balls and his decision-making was spotty. His one interception was returned for a touchdown, and he showed very little pocket presence, which led to nine ASU sacks. He repeatedly held the ball too long and failed to save field position by simply throwing the ball away.
3. Oregon's receivers
Oregon's pass catchers had a rough afternoon against Arizona. The Ducks' first two drives ended because of dropped passes and there were a few more drops sprinkled throughout the rest of the game as well. Brian Addison had a couple drops, including one on the Ducks' first play from scrimmage (that drop led to Marcus Mariota's first interception of the season). De'Anthony Thomas had a remarkable one-handed grab, but he also dropped a key third-down pass on the Ducks' second possession.
4. Aaron Murray, QB, Georgia
Murray's prolific college career came to an unfortunate end on Saturday, as the Bulldogs' senior-signal caller suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the second quarter of Georgia's 59-17 win over Kentucky. He was having another outstanding game (four touchdown passes) before his injury. Murray will miss the remainder of the season, and he'll be unable to participate in the Senior Bowl. I love Murray's toughness and touch as a passer, but his lack of top arm strength and size will likely keep him out of the first two rounds of the 2014 NFL Draft.
5. Florida's defense
The Florida offense has been atrocious during their current losing streak, but the defense deserves plenty of blame for their latest defeat, an embarrassing 26-20 loss against Georgia Southern. The Gators' Southern Conference foe racked up 429 rushing yards and averaged 7.9 yards per carry. Georgia Southern put up those numbers despite zero threat of a passing game. The Eagles only threw the ball three times and accumulated zero passing yards.