5 to watch: LSU's Zach Mettenberger one to watch in Week 4

Richardson is one of the top interior linemen in the country. He has outstanding size, strength and awareness. He has helped pave the way for one the most explosive offenses in college football. Through the first two games of the season, Baylor is averaging 69.1 points per game (first in the FBS), 431.5 passing yards (third), and 305 rushing yards (eighth). Richardson has the power to create movement at the point of attack in the run game and he uses his size and balance to swallow up defenders in the passing attack. He'll face an underrated challenge this week as Baylor takes on Louisiana-Monroe. The Warhawks are fresh off a win over Wake Forest and they played Baylor down to the wire last fall, before losing 47-42.