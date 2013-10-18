5 to watch: Keep eye on Clemson QB Tajh Boyd vs. Florida State

Bortles is one of the most underrated players in college football. The strong-armed junior quarterback rarely hears his name mentioned among the top guys at the position, but he is playing very well this season. He'll have a chance on Friday to get everyone's attention, as the Knights go on the road to take on eighth-ranked Louisville and its star passer, Teddy Bridgewater. So far this season, Bortles has thrown nine touchdown passes and just three interceptions. He has outstanding size (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), a strong arm, and enough athletic ability to extend plays. (Update: Bortles was effective in leading UCF to an upset victory over Louisville.)