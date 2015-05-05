5 picks I loved and 5 head-scratching picks from 2015 NFL Draft

Round 2, pick 60: OLB Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys: Based on where we thought he would go in the draft -- the top 10 -- getting Gregory at No. 60 is an unbelievable value. But the reasons for his fall are well-documented, and this is the same team that signed Greg Hardy earlier this offseason. Hardy has been suspended for 10 games for conduct detrimental to the league and has appealed the suspension. The Cowboys are taking some big risks here. Gregory's talent is undeniable, but off the field, there's a lot to work through. I think Dallas would be wise to follow the blueprint from the way San Francisco utilized Aldon Smith in his rookie year. Have a plan for Gregory -- don't make him a full-time player right away. Turn him loose on passing downs and in sub packages and get him on the field in three-man fronts. The Cowboys will need Gregory to play well while Hardy is out. Dallas believes it has a plan that will work for Gregory, but the situation bears watching.