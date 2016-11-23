5 must-see matchups for scouts in Michigan-Ohio State

Smith exploded last weekend against Indiana in the wind and snow for two long scores to salt the game away in the second half. But in that game he didn't have to line up across from an instinctive, hard-hitting Mike linebacker like McMillan. The pad-popping in the hole by these two will be worth the price of admission. If Smith has no room inside and bounces out, will he have enough speed to get past McMillan? Will McMillan be able to get off the blocks of Wolverines right guard Kyle Kalis and center Mason Cole? Scouts will be interested to see how these questions are answered on Saturday afternoon.