5 key questions to be answered at the NFL Scouting Combine

As it stands right now, there appears to be three top shelf quarterback prospects in this draft class: Carson Wentz, Jared Goff and Paxton Lynch. While the order of those three players varies by club, most agree those are the top signal-callers. However, there isn't much consensus on the 4th quarterback. Cook took a lot of criticism, warranted in my opinion, for not showing up to participate in the Senior Bowl. However, this is his opportunity to start building some momentum. If he interviews well and has a good workout, the buzz will start to build.