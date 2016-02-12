5 key questions to be answered at the NFL Scouting Combine

Published: Feb 12, 2016 at 05:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

The popularity of the NFL Scouting Combine annoys some folks in the media. They refer to it as "The Underwear Olympics" and often cite the misguided rise of players such as Mike Mamula, Vernon Gholston and Matt Jones. However, while it's not the most important piece of the evaluation puzzle (the game tape will always carry this distinction), the combine is very valuable to all 32 NFL clubs.

More than anything else, the combine is about collecting information and answering questions. With that in mind, I've come up with five key questions that should be answered at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis (watch the workouts live on NFL Network, Feb. 26-29). Here they are:

1. What is the health status of Myles Jack and Jaylon Smith?

Both of these players are studs. They are three down linebackers with ideal speed, explosiveness and versatility. Unfortunately, both players suffered knee injuries during the 2015 season and won't be 100 percent for the NFL Scouting Combine. All 32 teams will have the opportunity to evaluate their progress as they continue to recover. What is the timetable for a full recovery? We should have a better understanding following the week in Indianapolis.

2. How fast is Ole Miss WR Laquon Treadwell?

Treadwell is an outstanding player. He has excellent size, ball skills and toughness. However, the major question about him is the lack of top-end speed. He excels at winning 50/50 balls (contested catches), but he doesn't create much separation from defenders. Scouts that have gone through Ole Miss during the fall were told Treadwell was likely to run the 40-yard dash in the mid 4.6s. If he could lower that time into the mid to low 4.5s, it would be a huge boost to his draft stock.

3. How big is Baylor WR Corey Coleman?

Coleman is one of my favorite players to watch on tape. He is a dynamic athlete and he generates a lot of big plays. His blend of speed, toughness and instincts reminds me a lot of Steve Smith. However, having not seen him play live, I'm very curious to see his official height/weight. He's listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, but I've been told he's actually closer to 5-9 than 5-11. I'm hoping to be pleasantly surprised.

4. How will the QBs look taking snaps from under center?

Due to the rise of the spread offense, very few college quarterbacks spend much time taking snaps from under center. During the throwing drills in Indy, they will take snaps from under center and take full three-, five- and seven-step drops. Last year, Marcus Mariota impressed evaluators with his polished footwork at the combine. That was a concern coming into the week, but it was quickly alleviated following his performance. While most folks at home will focus on where the ball ends up, trained evaluators will focus more on footwork and mechanics.

5. Will Connor Cook start to build some momentum?

As it stands right now, there appears to be three top shelf quarterback prospects in this draft class: Carson Wentz, Jared Goff and Paxton Lynch. While the order of those three players varies by club, most agree those are the top signal-callers. However, there isn't much consensus on the 4th quarterback. Cook took a lot of criticism, warranted in my opinion, for not showing up to participate in the Senior Bowl. However, this is his opportunity to start building some momentum. If he interviews well and has a good workout, the buzz will start to build.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE