Around the NFL

49ers TE George Kittle planning to return 'sooner than later' from broken foot

Published: Dec 02, 2020 at 07:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A month after suffering a broken bone in his foot, San Francisco 49ers star tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ believes he's close to returning.

"They said eight weeks; I said six," said Kittle said Tuesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "And I'm excited. These last couple days have definitely progressed forward and made me very optimistic about returning to the field of play.

"When I first got hurt, my mindset was that I'll be back. And I'm going to continue to keep that mindset because I definitely feel like I'm going to be on the field here sooner than later."

Kittle sustained the injury in Week 8 on Nov. 1. The specific injury was a fractured cuboid bone, which sits outside the pinky toe and connects the foot to the ankle to provide stability.

"All I ever really learned was that it's the hardest bone in your foot to break, and you basically have to do it intentionally or in a car accident," Kittle said. "So I don't know if that means I'm unlucky or if I need to slow down every once in a while.

"The good news is it's apparently the easiest bone to heal in your foot, and it's definitely doing a good job of that. Thankfully, I have great trainers and great [physical therapy] guys. They're the ones that are getting me back and healthy. And I think we're doing a fantastic job of that so far."

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said he hopes to have both Kittle and QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ back by the end of the season. Both players traveled to Arizona, where the 49ers will set up shop after COVID-19 restrictions ousted them from Santa Clara.

"I'm holding out for Jimmy for the last couple weeks," Shanahan said. "Same with Kittle. I think they are both in a similar boat. That's not guaranteed, it's how they react here over the next couple of weeks, but they are just starting to get into it. That's hopefully going to be the last couple weeks, whether it's two games or one game or none."

Kittle's comments suggest he's pushing for a more optimistic timeline.

With Sunday's win over the L.A. Rams, San Francisco (5-6) remains in the hunt to potentially swipe the final playoff spot ahead of its Week 13 prime-time bout versus the Buffalo Bills.

Despite playing just six games this season -- none since Week 8 -- Kittle remains the 49ers' leading receiver with 474 yards -- rookie ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ is second with 446 -- which speaks to both the TE's importance and the rash of injuries San Francisco has dealt with in 2020.

Related Content

news

Tyrod Taylor declined to file grievance against Chargers, doctor following punctured lung mishap

Tyrod Taylor won't pursue a complaint against the Los Angeles Chargers following the unfortunate punctured lung incident that forced him to miss games earlier this season.
news

Khalil Mack: Bears' pass rush struggles 'something that I take personally'

The Bears allowed Aaron Rodgers to do whatever he wanted on Sunday. Chicago's vaunted defense didn't record a single QB hit on the Packers' signal-caller, and Khalil Mack didn't earn a single pressure.
news

Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez announces cancer 'surgery went well'

One day after announcing he would have to undergo surgery for a cancerous tumor, Indianapolis Colts punter ﻿Rigoberto Sanchez﻿ stated Tuesday that his "surgery went well." 
news

Three things to watch for in Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers

In a rare Wednesday game, ﻿Robert Griffin and the Ravens (6-4) will take on ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ and the host Steelers (10-0) at 3:40 p.m. ET at Heinz Field on NBC. 
news

Ravens depart for Wednesday's Week 12 game at Pittsburgh

The Baltimore Ravens have departed for Pittsburgh and their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC. 
news

Eagles HC Doug Pederson says he hasn't been 'reassured' on job status

Is Eagles head coach Doug Pederson officially on hot the hot seat following Philadelphia's latest loss? Pederson says he hasn't been "been reassured one way or the other" on his job status.
news

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers' multi-week stay in Arizona not a 'bonding' opportunity

The 49ers are expected to depart for Arizona on Wednesday, four days after learning that Santa Clara County, home to their stadium and team facility, had issued new COVID-related restrictions prohibiting contact sports for three weeks.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

The Cleveland Browns have activated Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.
news

Saquon Barkley: Joe Judge, Giants staff 'doing a tremendous job' in first season

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿'s unique perspective has put him in an interesting position for analyzing his team's play. As Joe Judge's Giants take the first steps around the corner toward contention, Barkley likes what he's seeing.
news

Broncos QBs Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Blake Bortles off reserve/COVID-19 list

The Denver Broncos are getting their three quarterbacks (Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles) back on the active roster after all three tested negative for COVID-19.
news

Jon Gruden: Watching tape from Raiders' loss to Falcons like pulling teeth

Raiders coach Jon Gruden did not enjoy having to watch tape from the rough loss to the Falcons. He compared it to having to go see the dentist.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL