49ers made moves for the future, but are they better right now?

Buckner was arguably their best defensive lineman, a dependable and impactful player who made those around him better. However, trading him a year before he was scheduled to cash in as a free agent upon the expiration of his rookie deal allowed the 49ers to get three players for the price of one. They re-signed Armstead (whose own rookie contract had run out) for an average of $17 million a year, drafted Kinlaw (after trading down from the slot they landed from the Colts, No. 13, to No. 14 in a swap with the Bucs) and had enough cap flexibility to re-sign safety Jimmie Ward. Had they kept Buckner, they likely would have none of the three and most definitely would not have Armstead and Kinlaw. Perhaps they might not even have Aiyuk; the package San Francisco used to move up from No. 31 to No. 25 for the receiver included a fourth-rounder acquired from Tampa when the Niners traded down from 13 to 14.