49ers hire ESPN analyst Brian Griese as quarterbacks coach

After falling one win short of reaching the Super Bowl, the 49ers have revamped their coaching staff. They confirmed the addition of a few notable names Monday.

San Francisco announced that it has hired former Pro Bowl quarterback Brian Griese as its QBs coach. Griese spent the past 13 years as an ESPN analyst, including the last two on Monday Night Football. This is the first coaching job for Griese, who played for four teams over an 11-year career.

The Niners' addition of Anthony Lynn as assistant head coach and running backs coach is also official. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported in early February that Lynn was headed to the Bay after parting ways with the Lions at the end of the regular season. Lynn served one season as Detroit's offensive coordinator following a four-year head-coaching stint with the Chargers.

Lynn and Griese both have previous ties with one another and head coach Kyle Shanahan. The two new assistants played together under Mike Shanahan for the Broncos at the same time that Kyle Shanahan was a ball boy. Shanahan also was an offensive quality control coach with the Buccaneers for the two seasons (2004-05) Griese played in Tampa Bay. Griese's 2004 campaign -- he completed 69.2% of his passes for 2,632 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions -- was one of the best of his career.

Longtime special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has joined the Niners' staff, as well, filling the vacancy left behind by new Bears assistant Richard Hightower. Schneider was the Jaguars' ST coordinator in 2021 after serving in the same capacity with the Seahawks for 11 seasons. He was also UCLA's ST coordinator in 2003 when Shanahan began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the school.

The club amended responsibilities for five assistants: offensive line coach Chris Foerster (added run game coordinator), Brian Fleury (tight ends), Leonard Hankerson (wide receivers), Klay Kubiak (assistant quarterbacks) and Bobby Slowik (offensive passing game coordinator).