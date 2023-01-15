Around the NFL

49ers' George Kittle on Seahawks twisting Deebo Samuel's leg: 'Why would you wanna piss off Deebo'

Published: Jan 14, 2023 at 10:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers trailed 17-16 to the Seattle Seahawks at halftime of Saturday's wild-card showdown. Facing a third-and-7 on the opening drive of the third quarter, Brock Purdy hit Deebo Samuel short over the middle. The dynamite receiver dashed through the Seahawks' secondary for a 21-yard gain to pick up a key first down.

At the end of the play, Seattle defensive back Johnathan Abram appeared to twist Samuel's leg after the tackle, but no flag was thrown. The wideout and the rest of the 49ers were incensed by the play.

Related Links

"I think anger kind of took over," tight end George Kittle said. "I don't know why you'd -- first off, excuse my language -- why would you wanna piss off Deebo. If you're going to do that to him, you're just going to piss off Trent Williams, who's one of the scariest people on the football field. You're going to fire up our defense, gonna get our entire team fired up. I don't know what the point of that is. It should have been a flag, in my opinion, but it is what it is. They gave us another reason to flip the switch even higher. I think that's what we did. I don't think we need an excuse to flip that switch. That definitely influenced us to play a little bit angrier."

From there, the enraged Niners went on a 25-point streak to run away from Seattle in a 41-23 home victory.

"I stayed down a little because I almost lost my temper," Samuel said of the play. "You can see the definition of our team of "IGYB: I've got your back. ... At the end of the day, I felt like that turned up our team a notch. And as you can see, we went out there and made plays."

Added Samuel: "It hurt for sure. In my mind, I was about to lose it. I just got calm."

The Niners scored touchdowns on their first three drives of the second half and added a field goal on the fourth. San Francisco's offense rolled all night, gobbling up 505 yards and punting once. It would have been a blowout earlier if not for some red-zone struggles early in the contest.

But the Niners all pointed to Samuel's twisted leg as the moment that lit the fuse.

"I was worried he was hurt on it. I lost my mind a little bit on that," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I was real concerned that he was hurt on it. I didn't like how that looked. I thought it looked pretty bad, the intent of the play. So, I think that pissed a lot of people off. I think it pissed our team off. I think you could kind of feel our team react to that after. I wish we were like that from the first play always, but sometimes when some stuff motivates the guys, I think it's cool to see us rally together. I know Deebo was bothered, and it was cool he came back and answered."

Samuel led the Niners with 133 yards on six catches, including a 74-yard TD catch and run.

Related Content

news

Jaguars come back from 27-point deficit to stun Chargers, advance to AFC Divisional Round

The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Los Angeles Chargers to advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the first time since the 2017 season.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his future: 'I want to finish my career in Seattle'

Seahawks QB Geno Smith, who enjoyed a breakout season at the age of 32, told reporters following his wild-card loss that he wants to finish his career in Seattle.

news

49ers' Fred Warner on Brock Purdy's playoff debut: 'He's the reason we have a chance at the whole thing'

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy saved his best statistical game for his most important test yet, overcoming shaky beginnings to go 18-of-30 passing for 332 yards and three TDs, plus another score on the ground in San Francisco's 41-23 win over the Seahawks.

news

49ers defeat Seahawks, advance to NFC Divisional Round for second straight season

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23, on Saturday to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend and advance to the NFC Divisional Round.

news

Damar Hamlin visits Bills facility for first time since being discharged from hospital

Damar Hamlin, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital more than a week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, made an appearance at the Bills facility on Saturday.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday inactives for 2022 NFL season

The official inactives for Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend games for the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith expected to return in 2023

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to bring back QB Geno Smith in 2023 by way of a new contract or the franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Saints' Mickey Loomis retaining HC Dennis Allen, wants to 'maximize' Sean Payton's value in any trade

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis mentioned valuing stability in his decision to bring head coach Dennis Allen back for the 2023 season. He's also intent on receiving appropriate value in any trade the team might make involving Sean Payton.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Cowboys-Buccaneers on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down five things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Ravens-Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE