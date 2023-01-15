49ers' Fred Warner on Brock Purdy's playoff debut: 'He's the reason we have a chance at the whole thing'

It was similar to the type of assistance Garoppolo received during his four-game winning streak before fracturing his foot against Miami in Week 13. But Purdy has added a dash of escapability and daring previously unseen in Garoppolo's repertoire .

He put that on display during another second-half TD pass to Elijah Mitchell that involved Purdy scrambling to the left before spinning back to the right away from two defenders to find his wide-open RB for a walk-in score. Purdy gave himself 5.04 seconds of time to throw on the play, per Next Gen Stats.

He scrambled for even longer on a third-down play on the 49ers' final drive and dotted a perfect pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the corner of the end zone, but the receiver couldn't hang on. The drive ended with another Robbie Gould field goal, only this time Purdy had delivered like he had all half.

"Obviously in that kind of situation I got to be smarter with getting the ball out if the first reads not there instead of doing all that extra stuff," Purdy said postgame in critique of his near-highlight play. "I felt like it was just one of those situations where, man if we put one more touchdown in, put the nail in the coffin. At the same time a field goal is just as good. So, it's something I got to be smart with, you know, and just throw it away if it's not there."

His head coach, Kyle Shanahan, was more effusive in his review.

"It was unbelievable the throw he made in the corner to B.A.," Shanahan said. "I know he just missed that but, you know, he's got a feel for it. He definitely makes me nervous on some of it, but he did a hell of a job getting away. He knows his body. He's out there. You can see how close he is to those guys. He tries to never give up on a play, and he's been very smart with the ball so far, so I appreciate he's doing it."

In all, Purdy responded both to the pressure of the postseason and to a rocky first half, becoming the first rookie QB in NFL history to account for four TDs in a postseason game.

"Felt that way from the beginning," Shanahan told reporters about having trust in Purdy. "You know, once he got in that (Week 13) game versus Miami. We didn't have the luxury to sit there and worry about stuff, the way the game was going. We just had to call plays to try to win the game and he did such a hell of a job and he's done it every time since, so we have a lot of confidence I him. He gives us more and more confidence each week."