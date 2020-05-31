Saturday, May 30, 2020 09:48 PM

49ers CEO pledges $1 million to organizations 'creating change'

Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As responses continue to pour in from the NFL community regarding the death of George Floyd and the wave of protests that have transpired in the days since, San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York took a moment to weigh in on the situation late Saturday night.

York released a statement via Twitter sharing his thoughts on the tragedies that have occurred in recent weeks and protests taking place around the country. York also announced the 49ers' intention to donate $1 million to "local and national organizations that are creating change."

The statement reads as follows:

"People throughout our country are hurting. Emotions are raw, and rightfully so. Heinous acts have been committed in recent weeks. Before we are able to realize impactful change, we must first have the courage and compassion as human beings to come together and acknowledge the problem: black men, women and children and other oppressed minorities continue to be systemically discriminated against. The 49ers organization is committing to support the legislative priorities of the Players Coalition and to donating $1 million dollars to local and national organizations who are creating change."

Earlier in the day, commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that the tragedies "inform the NFL's commitment and our ongoing efforts." The Players Coalition also issued a call to action, advocating for a "transformation and accountability in policing" at the local, state and federal levels.

