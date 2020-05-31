49ers CEO pledges $1 million to organizations 'creating change'

As responses continue to pour in from the NFL community regarding the death of George Floyd and the wave of protests that have transpired in the days since, San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York took a moment to weigh in on the situation late Saturday night.

York released a statement via Twitter sharing his thoughts on the tragedies that have occurred in recent weeks and protests taking place around the country. York also announced the 49ers' intention to donate $1 million to "local and national organizations that are creating change."

The statement reads as follows:

"People throughout our country are hurting. Emotions are raw, and rightfully so. Heinous acts have been committed in recent weeks. Before we are able to realize impactful change, we must first have the courage and compassion as human beings to come together and acknowledge the problem: black men, women and children and other oppressed minorities continue to be systemically discriminated against. The 49ers organization is committing to support the legislative priorities of the Players Coalition and to donating $1 million dollars to local and national organizations who are creating change."