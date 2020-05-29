NFL community reacts to death of George Floyd

A growing number of NFL players around the country are speaking out on social media about the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck earlier this week.
Hennepin County (Minn.) Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday that Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, after the office gathered enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Floyd's death has sparked national outrage after a citizen video capturing the events went viral.
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores released the following statement Friday:
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt to reporters Wednesday:
Tom Brady posted an image of Floyd with the hashtag #JUSTICEFORFLOYD to his Instagram story Thursday.
