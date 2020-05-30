Roger Goodell issues statement on death of George Floyd, nationwide protests

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement on Saturday sending condolences to the family of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on Monday, and shared his response to the nationwide protests that have occurred in the wake of his death.

The statement reads:

_"The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country. The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel._

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions.