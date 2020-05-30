Saturday, May 30, 2020 02:15 PM

Players Coalition issues statement regarding death of George Floyd

Untitled-1
NFL.com wire report

The Players Coalition, an organization co-founded in 2017 by former NFL player Anquan Boldin and Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins, became the latest entity on Saturday to issue a statement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck earlier this week.

The statement, obtained by NFL Network's Jim Trotter, serves as a call to action at the local, state and federal levels for a "transformation and accountability in policing" as it relates to the killing of unarmed black people by the police and prosecution of the officers who are responsible for these deaths.

It reads in part:

"Just like most people following the tragedy that took place in Minneapolis, we found ourselves angered, sad and desperately looking for answers. It seems like every week a new tragedy unfolds before our very eyes, where people are being killed by police violence. Each time, we tweet, we pray, we mourn, only to repeat the cycle a few days later.

"We cannot bring back George Floyd or Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile or Tamir Rice, or any of the others that have lost their lives as a result of police brutality. But we can fight for a better future, for transformation and accountability in policing, to honor their memories. This is a moral imperative, necessary to end generations of trauma inflicted on communities."

The statement can be read in full below.

Related Content

Roger Goodell issues statement on death of George Floyd, nationwide protests
news

Roger Goodell issues statement on death of George Floyd, nationwide protests

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement on Saturday regarding the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer and the nationwide protests that have occurred in the wake of his death.
George Kittle, 49ers not close at all on contract extension
news

George Kittle, 49ers not close at all on contract extension

Still on his rookie contract, the 49ers TE has yet to be paid like a top talent. Will San Francisco pay Kittle like a tight end or like a wide receiver if and when the sides get a deal done?
Deshaun Watson optimistic about eventual extension with Texans
news

Deshaun Watson optimistic about eventual extension with Texans

Like Patrick Mahomes, Watson expects to strike a deal that would cement him as his organization's franchise QB for half a decade to come at least.
Packers OL Lane Taylor takes pay cut, freeing up $3M in cap space
news

Packers OL Lane Taylor takes pay cut, freeing up $3M in cap space

Taylor was slated to make around $4.55 million in 2020, according to OverTheCap, but is now due $1.5 million and a $100,000 signing bonus.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL