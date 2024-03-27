49ers CEO Jed York bracing for Brock Purdy's eventual massive pay raise: 'It's a good problem to have'

York understands that when Purdy is eligible for an extension next year, that number will skyrocket.

"It's what the market is. Brock is going to ask for something that no one has ever asked for before," York said without trepidation. "I don't know how many players are making over $40 million (annually) as a quarterback right now."

Currently, 12 quarterbacks make $40-plus million per year, nine make $43-plus million, and four are over the $50 million mark, with Joe Burrow's $55 million per year sitting atop the NFL.

York pointed to 2018, when the Niners inked Jimmy Garoppolo to a five-year, $137.5 million contract that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL to underscore that the club is not afraid of paying the position.

"When we signed Jimmy several years ago, it was the largest deal in the history of the NFL, for three minutes," York said. "But Jimmy was at ($27.5 million). That's what the market is, and you have to accept the reality of the world.

"To me, the quarterback is the most important position not just in football, but all of sports, and those guys should be paid a lot of money."

York doesn't shudder at the thought of writing a massive check for Purdy.

"There's a lot of planning that goes into it," he said. "I'm glad we have Paraag (Marathe), J.L. (John Lynch), Kyle (Shanahan). They're the ones that are going to figure out the details of it, and I just have to sign the check. My part in that is kind of easy."