49ers, Bears schedule pre-draft visits with Myles Garrett

Just in case the Cleveland Browns pass on Myles Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, or are willing to trade the pick, the teams with the Nos. 2 and 3 selections are doing their homework on the Texas A&M star defensive end.
Garrett has upcoming visits scheduled with the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears, who hold the draft's second and third picks, respectively, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. The Browns and Garrett have been linked as a likely pairing with the No. 1 pick, which five NFL.com analysts project in their most recent mock drafts.
49ers general manager John Lynch was at Texas A&M on Thursday for the Aggies' pro day workout, where Garrett was again a head-turner. Lynch said he was impressed with Garrett's performance, per Wilson, and described him as a "special athlete" who "checks a lot of boxes."