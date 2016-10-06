49ers among 16 NFL clubs who'll scout Deshaun Watson vs. BC

Every week during the college football season, NFL clubs deploy scouts to campuses all over the country to make in-person evaluations of draft prospects. Naturally, the bigger games featuring more top prospects tend to draw larger contingents of scouts. College Football 24/7 brings you a look at the teams credentialed to attend three of this weekend's games in college football.
Clemson at Boston College
16 clubs attending:Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Details: Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Three top players:Clemson (QB Deshaun Watson, TE Jordan Leggett, WR Mike Williams); Boston College (S John Johnson, DE Harold Landry, LB Connor Strachan).
Matchup to watch:Clemson TE Jordan Leggett vs. Boston College S John Johnson. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, the athletic Leggett is a mismatch in the slot for most defenses. Look for the task of covering Leggett to fall, at least in part, to Johnson, the Eagles' team captain. Johnson (6-0, 202) gives up a lot of size to Leggett, but the Eagles are better off defending Leggett with a player who can run with him as opposed to a linebacker who would have more trouble keeping up. Johnson will need to keep the window between QB Deshaun Watson and Leggett very small, however, because once Leggett has the ball in his hands, he has an effective stiff-arm.
Florida State at Miami
9 clubs attending:Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills.
Details: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)
Three top players:FSU (RB Dalvin Cook, CB Tarvarus McFadden, DE DeMarcus Walker); Miami (QB Brad Kaaya, RB Joe Yearby, WR Stacy Coley).
Matchup to watch:FSU RB Dalvin Cook vs. Miami LB Shaquille Quarterman. The Hurricanes' true freshman has been very impressive this year, but he also hasn't faced a running back the caliber of Cook. Quarterman (6-1, 240) has started for UM at the middle linebacker spot all season and excels as a downhill run stopper between the tackles. That style of play is better suited to face a power back, however, than one like Cook, who is shifty and makes defenders miss with subtle moves. Cook is the proven player here, so if a statement is to be made, Quarterman has more of a chance to make one.
Alabama at Arkansas
4 clubs attending:Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs.
Details: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Three top players:Arkansas (TE Jeremy Sprinkle, OT Dan Skipper, DE Deatrich Wise); Alabama (DL Jonathan Allen, LB Reuben Foster, OT Cam Robinson).
Matchup to watch:Alabama LB Tim Williams vs. Arkansas OT Dan Skipper. The Crimson Tide's dynamic pass rusher primarily uses speed to get around the edge, but he employs a spin move and other techniques to make him a major challenge for Skipper. The Arkansas senior stands 6-foot-10 and has the long arms NFL clubs look for in offensive tackles. He'll need every inch of those arms to sustain pass protection against Williams, who harassed Kentucky last week to the tune of three tackles for loss and a sack despite being suspended for the first half. Skipper should also get some snaps against Alabama's other top pass rushers, Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson, but Williams' quickness should be the toughest test for Skipper of the three.