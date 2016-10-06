49ers among 16 NFL clubs who'll scout Deshaun Watson vs. BC

4 clubs attending:Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs.

Details: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Three top players:Arkansas (TE Jeremy Sprinkle, OT Dan Skipper, DE Deatrich Wise); Alabama (DL Jonathan Allen, LB Reuben Foster, OT Cam Robinson).

Matchup to watch:Alabama LB Tim Williams vs. Arkansas OT Dan Skipper. The Crimson Tide's dynamic pass rusher primarily uses speed to get around the edge, but he employs a spin move and other techniques to make him a major challenge for Skipper. The Arkansas senior stands 6-foot-10 and has the long arms NFL clubs look for in offensive tackles. He'll need every inch of those arms to sustain pass protection against Williams, who harassed Kentucky last week to the tune of three tackles for loss and a sack despite being suspended for the first half. Skipper should also get some snaps against Alabama's other top pass rushers, Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson, but Williams' quickness should be the toughest test for Skipper of the three.