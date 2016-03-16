400-pound tight end among those to impress at Baylor's pro day

Published: Mar 16, 2016 at 10:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

WACO, Texas -- Representatives from all 32 NFL teams -- including Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, and Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin -- were present for Baylor's pro day on Wednesday. In all, there were 67 NFL personnel on hand for the pro day.

The workout was held indoors, run on FieldTurf, and was electric. A total of 16 Baylor players worked out, plus a prospect from Tarleton State.

Tight end LaQuan McGowan -- 6-foot-6 1/8, 405 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 5.55 and 5.41 seconds. He had a 24-inch vertical jump and 8-foot-2 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 5.47 seconds and the three-cone drill in 8.25 seconds. He also performed 30 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. For a man of this size to put up these kind of numbers is really impressive. McGowan has to be the biggest prospect we've ever had at a pro day. If you want to get a sense of McGowan's athleticism, take a look at this 18-yard touchdown reception against Kansas last season.

Wide receiver Corey Coleman -- 5-10 1/2, 193 -- ran the 40 in 4.40 and 4.37 seconds. He stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, where he was among the top performers in his position group in the bench press, vertical jump and broad jump. Coleman caught the ball really well in the positional workout, in which he ran through pro-style pass routes. Those routes are largely unfamiliar to him, as he ran a "limited number of simple routes" in Baylor's offense, NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in the draft profile for Coleman. Coleman only had one drop in the pass drills, and that came on a ball that was thrown too high. Overall, he had an excellent workout.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings -- 6-0 3/8, 311 -- had a 4.96 40 time. He did the short shuttle in 4.77 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.77 seconds. Billings looked good in his positional workout, and is one of the Baylor prospects who upped their draft stock at the pro day.

Offensive guard Spencer Drango -- 6-6, 313 -- stood on his combine numbers. Drango is a good player. He showed good initial quickness, which is necessary to be successful as a lineman.

Cornerback Xavien Howard -- 6-0, 205 -- ran the 40 in 4.45 and 4.41 seconds (he had 10-yard times of 1.55 and 1.57 seconds). He had a 38 1/2-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-5 broad jump. He did the three-cone in 6.94 seconds. Howard also looked good in the positional workouts.

Defensive end Shawn Oakman -- 6-7 1/2, 289 -- ran the 40 in 4.91 and 4.84 seconds, and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine. Oakman had a good individual workout, too.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW