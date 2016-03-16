400-pound tight end among those to impress at Baylor's pro day

Tight end LaQuan McGowan -- 6-foot-6 1/8, 405 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 5.55 and 5.41 seconds. He had a 24-inch vertical jump and 8-foot-2 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 5.47 seconds and the three-cone drill in 8.25 seconds. He also performed 30 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. For a man of this size to put up these kind of numbers is really impressive. McGowan has to be the biggest prospect we've ever had at a pro day. If you want to get a sense of McGowan's athleticism, take a look at this 18-yard touchdown reception against Kansas last season.