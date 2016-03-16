400-pound tight end among those to impress at Baylor's pro day

WACO, Texas -- Representatives from all 32 NFL teams -- including Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, and Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin -- were present for Baylor's pro day on Wednesday. In all, there were 67 NFL personnel on hand for the pro day.
The workout was held indoors, run on FieldTurf, and was electric. A total of 16 Baylor players worked out, plus a prospect from Tarleton State.
Tight end LaQuan McGowan -- 6-foot-6 1/8, 405 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 5.55 and 5.41 seconds. He had a 24-inch vertical jump and 8-foot-2 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 5.47 seconds and the three-cone drill in 8.25 seconds. He also performed 30 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. For a man of this size to put up these kind of numbers is really impressive. McGowan has to be the biggest prospect we've ever had at a pro day. If you want to get a sense of McGowan's athleticism, take a look at this 18-yard touchdown reception against Kansas last season.
Wide receiver Corey Coleman -- 5-10 1/2, 193 -- ran the 40 in 4.40 and 4.37 seconds. He stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, where he was among the top performers in his position group in the bench press, vertical jump and broad jump. Coleman caught the ball really well in the positional workout, in which he ran through pro-style pass routes. Those routes are largely unfamiliar to him, as he ran a "limited number of simple routes" in Baylor's offense, NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in the draft profile for Coleman. Coleman only had one drop in the pass drills, and that came on a ball that was thrown too high. Overall, he had an excellent workout.
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings -- 6-0 3/8, 311 -- had a 4.96 40 time. He did the short shuttle in 4.77 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.77 seconds. Billings looked good in his positional workout, and is one of the Baylor prospects who upped their draft stock at the pro day.
Offensive guard Spencer Drango -- 6-6, 313 -- stood on his combine numbers. Drango is a good player. He showed good initial quickness, which is necessary to be successful as a lineman.
Cornerback Xavien Howard -- 6-0, 205 -- ran the 40 in 4.45 and 4.41 seconds (he had 10-yard times of 1.55 and 1.57 seconds). He had a 38 1/2-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-5 broad jump. He did the three-cone in 6.94 seconds. Howard also looked good in the positional workouts.
Defensive end Shawn Oakman -- 6-7 1/2, 289 -- ran the 40 in 4.91 and 4.84 seconds, and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine. Oakman had a good individual workout, too.