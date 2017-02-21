38 Special: Instant-impact players in 2017 NFL Draft

Truth be told, this is also a very talented list of players, including some with tremendous production and explosive tape. OT Garett Bolles has to prove he can get bigger and stronger, but he has elite athleticism at the position. Gerald Everett and Bucky Hodges are the new breed of matchup tight ends with high-end potential in the right offenses. All LB Zach Cunningham does is make plays, and if he gets with a team that can keep him clean up front, it should be more of the same. DE Charles Harris' production suffered as he tried to fit into a new scheme this year, but an NFL team is likely to put him into a favorable spot. Alvin Kamara has never been a lead back, but his explosiveness and ability is begging for more touches. Christian McCaffrey can score touchdowns on the ground, through the air, or as a returner; the right offensive fit could unlock all of his talents.