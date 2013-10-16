37 NFL scouts, including 5 GMs, will be at Miami-UNC game

Renner will be one of the seniors the scouts will be watching closely. His Miami counterpart, Stephen Morris, is another. Though Miami is unbeaten, Morris (6-2, 218) also has been disappointing this season; he is averaging just 190.0 passing yards per game and has spent much of the season battling an ankle injury. He has thrown nine TD passes and four interceptions, and is completing 61.1 percent of his throws. He threw for 3,345 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven picks last season, when he completed 58.2 percent of his passes.